VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Trading Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60, approximately 1,396 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 46,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

