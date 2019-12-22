ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $35.96, approximately 4,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 92,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 45.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Shares Up 0.6%
Elis Stock Price Down 0.8%
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Price Down 0.1%
The 3D Printing ETF Stock Price Up 0.2%
VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 2.3%


