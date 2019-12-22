SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.73 and last traded at $45.73, approximately 673 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 96,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,503,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 317,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter.

