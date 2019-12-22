ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.55, 625 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

