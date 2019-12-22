Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Down 1.1%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, approximately 8,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 64,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.3937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECON. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 72,454 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

