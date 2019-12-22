ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46, 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Euro stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 1.40% of ProShares Ultra Euro worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

