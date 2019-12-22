Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $65,812.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.