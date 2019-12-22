Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec stock opened at C$36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.18. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$26.67 and a 1 year high of C$37.26.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.15 million. Research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

