Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SFLY stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterfly has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 138.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

