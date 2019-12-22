Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.14. Southern has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,248,787 shares of company stock valued at $141,298,053. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 158,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.