CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after buying an additional 3,220,982 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CME Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,658,000 after acquiring an additional 429,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

