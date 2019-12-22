Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.