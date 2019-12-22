CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 166.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,756,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18,733.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.59%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

