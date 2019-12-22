Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SWX opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.17.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.24%.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.