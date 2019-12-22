Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $521,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 444,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the third quarter worth about $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Opko Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 555,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Guidewire Software Inc Insider Sells $149,261.42 in Stock
Guidewire Software Inc Insider Sells $149,261.42 in Stock
BidaskClub Downgrades MYR Group to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades MYR Group to Sell
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial
Coherent Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies
Coherent Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies
GALAPAGOS NV/S Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group
GALAPAGOS NV/S Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report