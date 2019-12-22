Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $521,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 444,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the third quarter worth about $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Opko Health by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 555,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.