Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $149,261.42 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $435,928.92.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 280.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

