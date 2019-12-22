BidaskClub Downgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Sell

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $548.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,865,878.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3,384.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

