Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.80 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $216.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.