Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.
NASDAQ:COHR opened at $163.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.24. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $173.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56.
In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 407.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 512,094 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Coherent in the second quarter worth approximately $32,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $10,830,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $9,755,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
