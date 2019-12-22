Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $163.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.24. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $173.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 407.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 512,094 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Coherent in the second quarter worth approximately $32,405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $10,830,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $9,755,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

