GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG opened at $205.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $217.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.25.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The company had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 32.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 134.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.