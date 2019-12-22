Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Sector Perform

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $71.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $85.97 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.