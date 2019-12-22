Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Analyst Recommendations for Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Guidewire Software Inc Insider Sells $149,261.42 in Stock
Guidewire Software Inc Insider Sells $149,261.42 in Stock
BidaskClub Downgrades MYR Group to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades MYR Group to Sell
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial
Coherent Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies
Coherent Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies
GALAPAGOS NV/S Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group
GALAPAGOS NV/S Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report