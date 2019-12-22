Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

