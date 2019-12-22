Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2,354.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.