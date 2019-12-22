Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Kellogg stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $40,456,106. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 46.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

