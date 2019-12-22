Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.
NASDAQ:CARO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $972.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,178 shares of company stock worth $919,649. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carolina Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.
Carolina Financial Company Profile
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
