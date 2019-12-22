Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CARO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $972.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,178 shares of company stock worth $919,649. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carolina Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.