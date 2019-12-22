Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $38.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.