KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.