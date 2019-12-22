Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $51.50

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $51.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.
AMD opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
