Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $51.50

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $51.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

AMD opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

