Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2,300.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,110.54.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,023.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,924.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,924.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,422,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,285,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,893,000 after acquiring an additional 120,885 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $175,874,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 64,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,308,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.