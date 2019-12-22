BidaskClub Upgrades NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Buy

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $599,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $25,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,589. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

