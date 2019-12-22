NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 165,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Analyst Recommendations for NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Upgrades NanoString Technologies to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades NanoString Technologies to Buy
NY MTG TR INC/SH Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
NY MTG TR INC/SH Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
OraSure Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
OraSure Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Plug Power Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Plug Power Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Resources Connection Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
Resources Connection Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
OMV Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
OMV Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report