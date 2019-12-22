NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.74. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 165,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

