OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSUR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.