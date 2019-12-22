Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

PLUG opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

