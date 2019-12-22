Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:RECN opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $540.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.14. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 57,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

