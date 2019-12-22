OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

OMV stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. OMV has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.13.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

