Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “



Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

PNFP opened at $64.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,628,154. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,025.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

