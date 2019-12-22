Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

NOMD opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

