Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.74. Sabre has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $480,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,939.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,200 shares of company stock worth $1,240,334. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter worth $67,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

