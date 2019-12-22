New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 64,926 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.