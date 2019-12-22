Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Scully Royalty stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Scully Royalty makes up approximately 5.5% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned 21.81% of Scully Royalty worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

