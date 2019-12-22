Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

SPLK stock opened at $150.96 on Friday. Splunk has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $152.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $8,372,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

