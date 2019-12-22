Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to “Buy”

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock worth $3,624,769. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.