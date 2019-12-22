Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.37, 16,217 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 44,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000.

