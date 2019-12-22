Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.54, 3,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 80,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000.

