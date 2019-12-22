VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Shares Up 0.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.42, 115 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 149,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

