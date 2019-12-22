ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.73, 418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 2,861.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Web x.0 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Web x.0 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Shares Up 0.2%
Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Shares Up 0.5%
Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Shares Up 0.5%
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Up 0.1%
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Up 0.1%
ARK Web x.0 ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
ARK Web x.0 ETF Trading 0.3% Higher
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
J2 Global Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
J2 Global Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report