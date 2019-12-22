ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Trading 0.3% Higher

ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.80 and last traded at $57.73, 418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 2,861.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

