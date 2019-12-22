LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $716.29 million, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $538,190.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,024,394 shares in the company, valued at $101,407,930.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,976 shares of company stock worth $12,792,839 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.