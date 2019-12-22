J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

J2 Global stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. J2 Global has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $100.87.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in J2 Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

