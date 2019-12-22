Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

ICLR stock opened at $171.39 on Friday. Icon has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $171.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average is $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Icon by 6,790.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,648,000 after purchasing an additional 528,992 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Icon by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,005,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after buying an additional 521,316 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Icon by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Icon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,183,000 after buying an additional 154,142 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

