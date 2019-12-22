BidaskClub Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

