BidaskClub Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
